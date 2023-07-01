Bridgeworth LLC Buys 9,854 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPEM stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

