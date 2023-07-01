Bridgeworth LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOFree Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.