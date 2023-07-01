Bridgeworth LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.