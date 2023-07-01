Bridgeworth LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 370,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $649,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $501,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

