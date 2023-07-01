Bridgeworth LLC Has $75.11 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 189.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,947,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927,924 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 9.5% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $75,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169,030 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,309,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,013 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,005,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,120,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

