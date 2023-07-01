Bridgeworth LLC Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $87.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

