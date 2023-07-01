Bridgeworth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VNQ opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.92.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.