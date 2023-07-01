Bridgeworth LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,423,000.

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

