Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Edmp Inc.’s Largest Position

Edmp Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 5.4% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6 %

Broadcom stock opened at $867.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $741.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $648.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.