Brokerages Set AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) PT at $143.33

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HSBC downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

