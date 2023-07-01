Brokerages Set Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT at $120.75

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $115.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

