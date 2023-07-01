Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA – Free Report) is one of 1,192 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Competitors 1030 4454 5790 82 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 87.70%. Given Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund pays out -2,163.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.2% and pay out 721.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Competitors 378.91% 7.65% 4.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund -$119.82 million N/A -152.36 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Competitors $199.70 million -$13.43 million 38.33

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund rivals beat Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. was formed on December 2, 2016 and is domiciled in the United States.

