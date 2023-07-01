Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. Bruker’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other Bruker news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock worth $27,764,486. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 6.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 47.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

