Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BCUCY remained flat at $44.42 during trading hours on Friday. 131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $51.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39.

Brunello Cucinelli Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Brunello Cucinelli’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Brunello Cucinelli

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brunello Cucinelli from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

