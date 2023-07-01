BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Sells 704,680 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd lessened its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 704,680 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up approximately 71.3% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $32,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. abrdn plc raised its stake in SEA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,144 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 105,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,022,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,780 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.04. 5,587,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,360. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.69.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

