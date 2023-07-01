Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 58,139 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,000. Zoetis makes up about 1.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $172.21. 2,061,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The company has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.08.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

