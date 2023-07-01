Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.13. 423,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,680. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0581 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

