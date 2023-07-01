Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,654,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,041 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,144,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,097,000 after purchasing an additional 336,924 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,284,000 after purchasing an additional 246,661 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.79. The company had a trading volume of 199,108 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

