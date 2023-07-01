Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.20. 9,259,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,869,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.20.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

