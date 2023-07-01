Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Accenture by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $308.58. 2,668,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.76. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $194.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

