Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 4.96% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VFMO traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,775 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51. The stock has a market cap of $309.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

