Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.94. 3,243,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.85. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.64.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

