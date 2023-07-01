Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,514 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 894,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,648. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14.

