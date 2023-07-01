Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Lovesac worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lovesac by 748.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 261,529 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,627 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 63,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares in the last quarter.

Lovesac Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 327,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,855. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $410.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOVE. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Insider Activity at Lovesac

In related news, Director Sharon M. Leite acquired 5,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $142,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at $189,514.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon M. Leite bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,514.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

