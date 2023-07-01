Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $348,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in General Electric were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.19.

General Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $91.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $110.26. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.