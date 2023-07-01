Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 3,043 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.3 %

BA stock opened at $211.16 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.90.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

