Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Netflix were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $440.49 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $448.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $195.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.50.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
