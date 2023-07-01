Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Cargotec Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CYJBF remained flat at $55.80 on Friday. Cargotec has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $59.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34.
About Cargotec
