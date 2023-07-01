CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Down 0.8 %

KMX opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. CarMax’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $766,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,371.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $3,156,000. Bradley Mark J. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 18.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 66.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.