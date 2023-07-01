Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $14,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $295.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.27. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $365.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.