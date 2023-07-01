Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RENASANT Bank grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $161.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.14 and a 200 day moving average of $150.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.