Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 1,509 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $407.27 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

