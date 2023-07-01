Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $16.83 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $186.69 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.13. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

