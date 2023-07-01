Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after acquiring an additional 340,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,515,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,571,000 after acquiring an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,947,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,608,000 after acquiring an additional 93,229 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $85.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.53.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

