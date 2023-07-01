Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 522,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,451 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $69,969,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

