Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $220.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.70. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

