Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $24,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 78,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $521.38 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $528.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

