Carr Financial Group Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carr Financial Group Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 652,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 107,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 179,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $162.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average of $154.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

