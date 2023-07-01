Carr Financial Group Corp Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Carr Financial Group Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $134.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.78. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

