Carr Financial Group Corp Has $1.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carr Financial Group Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $198.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

