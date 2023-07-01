Carr Financial Group Corp Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carr Financial Group Corp lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $144.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $146.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas cut Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

