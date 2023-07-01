Carr Financial Group Corp Sells 300 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carr Financial Group Corp cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $157.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.06 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day moving average is $146.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.