Carr Financial Group Corp Sells 3,339 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Carr Financial Group Corp decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
Shares of FV opened at $46.91 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
