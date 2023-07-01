Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cars.com from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.31.

Cars.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,578.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cars.com news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $124,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,876.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,578.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cars.com by 117.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cars.com by 1,350.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 201,106 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

