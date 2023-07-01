CashBackPro Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002111 BTC on major exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $76.44 million and approximately $29,808.84 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020706 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,589.31 or 1.00003751 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.68599066 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $91,027.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

