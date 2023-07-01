Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 789 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 22,386.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 197,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 196,549 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $280.60 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.83. The firm has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.86.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

