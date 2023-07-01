Chellitcoin (CHLT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.96 Billion

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Chellitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chellitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chellitcoin was first traded on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chellitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chellitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

