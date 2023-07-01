Chiliz (CHZ) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.0762 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $535.59 million and approximately $36.08 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,024,695,758 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.