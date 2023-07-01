Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on July 19th

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.287 per share on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Choice Hotels International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Choice Hotels International has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.4 %

CHH opened at $117.45 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average of $119.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.