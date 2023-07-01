Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,921 shares during the period. Clean Harbors comprises about 2.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.61% of Clean Harbors worth $47,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

CLH stock opened at $164.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.56 and a 52-week high of $164.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total value of $503,721.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,947.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,194.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total transaction of $503,721.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,947.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,679 shares of company stock worth $5,167,163. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

