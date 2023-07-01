CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CML Microsystems Price Performance

CML opened at GBX 460 ($5.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £71.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,285.71 and a beta of 0.90. CML Microsystems has a 1 year low of GBX 340 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 596 ($7.58). The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 476.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 505.66.

CML Microsystems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $5.00. CML Microsystems’s payout ratio is currently 7,142.86%.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

Further Reading

